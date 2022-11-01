PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mayor of Rufus, Ore. was arrested for a road rage incident on Monday where he fired multiple rounds at a vehicle carrying a family of four, according to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office.

Dowen Jones was reportedly lodged at the Northern Oregon Corrections facility and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and four counts of first-degree attempted assault.

Officials say that just before 8:45 p.m., a family was traveling south on Hwy 281 when they witnessed an SUV in front of them that was driving erratically. The SUV reportedly abruptly pulled over in the 6000 block of the highway, which concerned the family. But as they slowed down to attempt to get a description of the car, Jones allegedly got out of the car and fired multiple shots from a handgun at the passing family, causing damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle was occupied by two adults and two children, aged 8 and 5. No one was injured in the shooting.

On Tuesday, investigators say they located the vehicle involved in the shooting and then identified Jones as the shooter.

The investigation is ongoing.