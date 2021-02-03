Road rage shooting on I-5 caught on camera; 1 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arrest has been made in a road rage shooting on Interstate 5 near Woodburn that was caught on camera.

Fifty-five-year-old Charles Calvin Adams is in Marion County Jail for a slew of charges, including felony assault, unlawful uses of a weapon and four counts of recklessly endangering, according to Oregon State Police.

Authorities say it happened on I-5 Northbound Wednesday morning when Adams was driving in the fast lane and the victim tried to pass on the right. Adams then fired a weapon at the victim’s truck, which had a family of four inside, and blew out a window on the truck, state police said.

Adams was arrested at the Northbound French Prairie Rest Area, and troopers found a pellet rifle and pellets within arm’s reach of the driver’s seat, authorities said.

State police said the incident “caused injury,” but the number and current condition of those injured is unclear at this time.

Video obtained by KOIN 6 News shows the shooting unfold as a truck started to pass a Jeep Liberty in the fast lane. Glass is shattered and falls onto the roadway, and the vehicles swerve, with the truck ultimately coming to a stop in the right-hand break down lane.

State police said they were assisted by Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s unclear if Adams has an attorney or when he’ll be arraigned.