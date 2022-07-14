Police released photos of the car they are looking for.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Police are looking for the man who allegedly shot and killed a driver Wednesday night after a reported road rage incident on Highway 18 in Polk County.

Oregon State Police are asking the public to look for a car suspected of being involved in a road rage-turned-homicide Wednesday in Polk County. (Courtesy/OSP)

OSP said two drivers were on the highway near milepost 15, with one of the drivers eventually pulling over to let the other one pass. Instead, police said the other driver pulled up next to them, and when the first driver got out of their car, they were shot multiple times.

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 9 p.m., but the victim, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene. Their passenger was not hit by any bullets and told police the suspect’s car was black with a round emblem on the hood.

Police released photos of the car they are looking for.

That car’s passenger is believed to be the shooter, OSP said. Police described him as being a man under 25 years old, short with dark hair and medium complexion.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the area but couldn’t find the black car or the suspected shooter.

OSP asked anyone with information about the case to contact dispatch at 800-452-7888, *677, and reference Case No. SP22177525.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide.