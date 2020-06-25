Robber jumps counter, punches clerk, flees on bike

This young man is wanted for a robbery at the Good Neighbor Market in Gresham on June 24, 2020 (Gresham PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young man who jumped over a counter, punched a clerk, stole items and fled on a bicycle is being sought for a Tuesday afternoon robbery in Gresham.

The incident at the Good Neghbor Market unfolded around 3:10 p.m., Gresham police said. The suspect walked into the store at 491 SE 162nd, then jumped over the counter.

He filled his backpack with merchandise as he shoved and punched the store employee. Witnesses told police he rode off on a bike toward SE 160th and Alder.

The suspect is Hispanic, in his late teens or early 20s, police said, with a medium height and slim build. He was wearing a distinctive black-hooded sweatshirt: on the back was a “Riot Society” logo, a skull, a skeleton pouring a bottle of beer and the saying, “One for the homies.”

There is not currently any information on whether the clerk was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gresham PD Detective Tim Snider: Tim.Snider@greshamoregon.gov