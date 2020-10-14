Robberies plague NoPo shops strained by pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just days after reopening for the first time since March, a small business in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood was hit by burglars. And it wasn’t the first.

Mo Bauchman has owned Kenton Antiques for more than a decade. It reopened last weekend—seven months after the pandemic forced Bauchman to close her doors.

But Kenton Antiques was robbed just two days after the grand re-opening.

“The door was locked so I walked in and saw a couple things on the floor and thought ‘oh, that’s kinda weird’ and looked up and realized that a table that I put on top of the jewelry case so you can’t see it was on the floor,” Bauchman told KOIN 6 News.

Bauchman said the thief or thieves swiped the most valuable items in the store: items she was hoping to sell during the holidays, including jewelry. They were Bauchman’s favorite items in the store and she was counting on them to sell.

“I knew those were the pieces I would be able to sell and really kinda hopefully make up for seven months of no income,” she said. But instead, the whoever broke in “got $20,000 worth of inventory in 20 minutes.”

Kenton Antiques isn’t alone. Bauchman estimates 20 break-ins at other businesses in the area since the start of the year.

“Some of those businesses are businesses that have been hit two or three times in a row,” she said.

Bauchman filed a police report after her store was robbed but was told by police there wasn’t much they could do.

“This is a community hub—it’s not just my place of business,” she said. “To have it hit just really kinda hits all of us in a way that doesn’t feel great.”

Bauchman has a reputation in the community for her generosity. Each year during the holidays, she opens up her shop to multiple families who can’t afford gifts. Her friends started a GoFundMe page to help her with the losses.