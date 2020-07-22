PPB: Robbery suspect arrested after pointing BB gun at TriMet driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a TriMet bus driver, hours after police say he is suspected of robbing the Lloyd Center Macy’s.

The man was reportedly seen carrying a gun on the bus and pointing at the driver around 7:20 p.m. on Monday near North Interstate Avenue and North Lombard Street. When police arrived at the scene, witnesses told them they saw the man in question head to a nearby Fred Meyers store, where he was found and arrested.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Joaunte Laray Brister, who officers discovered was carrying a realistic-looking BB gun. They also learned that Brister was a suspect in a robbery that occurred at the Lloyd Center Macy’s around 3 p.m. the same day — during which he displayed the gun.

Brister now faces charges including robbery, interfering with public transportation, menacing and disorderly conduct.

“Portland and Transit police officers did an excellent job safely arresting Mr. Brister for menacing a bus driver and quickly connected him to a recent robbery,” Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer said.