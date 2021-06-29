Rocky Butte shooting victim ID’d as 20-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim from Monday’s deadly shooting on Rocky Butte in Joseph Wood Hill Park was identified as 20-year-old Alexzander J. Hensey.

The Portland Police Bureau said the autopsy determined Hensey died from gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers responded to shots fired in the early morning hours Monday before discovering the body of Hensey.

The investigation into the shooting remains open, PPB said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0781.