Roommate killer, 25, dies in Oregon prison

On the left, Mitchell Morris in a recent Department of Corrections picture; On the right, Morris in 2016. He died February 5, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 25-year-old killer serving a life sentence died Friday at the Snake River Correctional Institution, officials with the Oregon Department of Corrections said.

Mitchell Morris died in the infirmary but the cause of death was not released. The Oregon State Police were notified, which officials said is standard procedure, and the state medical examiner will determine how he died.

Morris began serving his life sentence in 2017 after confessing to killing 2 roommates — Bailee Ray Southwick, 18, and MacKenzie Lyman, 21 — at their home in Crooked River Ranch.

In February 2016, detectives went to the residence on the 9000 block of SW Sand Ridge Road and found Southwick’s car was missing, along with Morris. Salem police found the car later that day.

While being interviewed, Morris confessed to shooting both victims, records show.

“Morris stated that the three of them had not been fighting or arguing prior to him shooting” both Southwick and Lyman, according to court documents.

Morris reportedly told police Southwick was sitting on a couch inside the home before he left his bedroom and “immediately shot” him. He said Lyman was in her bedroom at the time. After hearing the gunshot, Lyman came out of her room. “Morris said he then turned the gun in MacKenzie’s direction and fired another shot, killing her.”