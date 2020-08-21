Roseburg man charged in random series of I-5 shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Roseburg man faces 29 separate charges connected with a series of random shootings along I-5, including one on Wednesday.

Kenneth Ayers was arrested Thursday by the Oregon State Police hours after a motorist was shot near milepost 37 in Jackson County. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Investigators believed this shooting was the latest in a series that began in late May. There may be more charges coming as district attorneys from Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties work together. Their finding will be presented to a Jackson County grand jury.

Ayers, 49, is currently charged with single counts of attempted murder and assault, plus 7 counts each of criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon and 13 counts of reckless endangerment.

