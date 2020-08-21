Roseburg man charged in random series of I-5 shootings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Roseburg man faces 29 separate charges connected with a series of random shootings along I-5, including one on Wednesday.
Kenneth Ayers was arrested Thursday by the Oregon State Police hours after a motorist was shot near milepost 37 in Jackson County. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.
Investigators believed this shooting was the latest in a series that began in late May. There may be more charges coming as district attorneys from Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties work together. Their finding will be presented to a Jackson County grand jury.
Ayers, 49, is currently charged with single counts of attempted murder and assault, plus 7 counts each of criminal mischief and unlawful use of a weapon and 13 counts of reckless endangerment.
KOIN 6 News will update this story as events develop.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.