Rural pursuit ends in arrest of Portland homicide suspect

Charvell Douglas was arrested on a felony warrant for murder following a high-speed pursuit through parts of Wheeler and Gilliam counties, Dec. 18, 2019. (Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office)

Charvell Douglas was wanted for the February killing of Jaquona Goggans whose body was found in the trunk of a car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities made an arrest Wednesday in a Portland homicide case that began in February.

Charvell Douglas was wanted on a felony warrant for the murder of 43-year-old Jaquona Lakaya Goggans, whose body was found Feb. 7 inside the trunk of a vehicle in a parking lot in the 13500 block of SE Division Street.

An undated photo of Jaquona Goggans. (Courtesy to KOIN)

The Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Wednesday morning about a motorist needing help on Hwy 19 at milepost 67. The deputy who responded reportedly found 47-year-old Charvell Douglas in the driver’s seat of the car and learned through dispatch that Douglas was wanted for murder.

Authorities said Douglas was acting suspiciously by reaching for something inside the car so another deputy responded to the scene to help but Douglas refused to get out of the car. Two female passengers got out safely before Douglas drove off, launching a chase.

The car sped through the city of Fossil and led deputies from the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office and an Oregon State Police trooper on a high-speed chase along Hwy 19.

A mugshot of Charvell Douglas, Dec. 18, 2019. (Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office)

Spike strips near milepost 41 failed to deflate the front passenger side tire on the car as it passed over them at about 100 miles per hour, deputies said.

Authorities said Douglas turned off onto a dirt road after speeding through Condon, then tried to drive back toward the highway when a Wheeler County patrol vehicle collided with his car, causing major damage to both vehicles.

A Portland homicide suspect was arrested after crashing into a Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office vehicle in Gilliam County, Dec. 18, 2019. (Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office)

Douglas was arrested, treated for minor injuries and transported to the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility where he underwent questioning about Goggans’ death.

Portland police said they notified Goggans’ family about the arrest. The investigation into her death is ongoing.

Authorities in Wheeler County said Douglas may face additional charges related to Wednesday’s pursuit.

A Portland homicide suspect was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a red Pontiac Vibe through parts of Wheeler and Gilliam counties, Dec. 18, 2019. (Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office)