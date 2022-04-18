Suspects are believed to have driven by and thrown the explosive device underneath the RV.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An arson investigation is underway after an explosive device was thrown under an RV in Northeast Portland, resulting in a destructive blaze.

Portland Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of an RV fire on Northeast 33rd Avenue near Northeast Sunderland Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday. Once they arrived, they learned people in the area had already extinguished it on their own.

However, that was not all the firefighters learned.

Crews discovered this was not a fire simply sparked by a candle or heater — but by an explosive device. Arson Investigators from PF&R and Portland Police Bureau were promptly called up and quickly arrived at the scene.

According to the PPB, early information suggests a suspect or suspects in a large yellow box truck, which they say is possibly a moving-style rental truck, “drove by and threw or rolled an explosive device under the RV.”

Officials said one woman was inside at the time but was unharmed.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help with this investigation. Anyone with information, witness accounts, video or photos that could assist is asked to call the tip line 503-823-FIRE or e-mail Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 22-102510.

This is a developing stoy.