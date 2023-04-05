PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are looking for help identifying an arson suspect after surveillance video captured a man setting a fire near a West Salem restaurant in February, according to the Salem Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m. Feb.1, officials said a storage shed near the La Hacienda Restaurant, on Taggart Drive Northeast, was set ablaze. The police department says surveillance video showed a man walking up to the shed and then throwing an incendiary device into the structure.

The fire extinguished itself and caused minimal damage, according to Salem police.

The Salem Police Department seeks help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance video lighting a shed on fire near a restaurant. April 5, 2023 (Salem Police Department).

Based on the video, authorities describe the suspect as a man wearing glasses with dark frames, an inside-out skull cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, with black pants and shoes. Officials say he also wore blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.