PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has been arrested after a woman was attacked in a South Salem park Monday night, according to police.

The Salem Police Department said 27-year-old David Baynes Belluno was lodged in Marion County Jail after receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Baynes Belluno faces several charges including attempted kidnapping, strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

Shortly before 5:20 p.m., a woman who was running through Minto-Brown Island Park reported that a man attacked her, police said.

The woman said a man started following her after passing him on her run. When she tried to take a different path due to high water, Baynes Bulluno allegedly grabbed her by the throat and started to pull her away, police said. The woman told officers she fought back and was able to get away from the attacker before calling the authorities.

As officers searched for the suspect, a 911 caller reported being stranded in a high-water area of the park.

After police and a fire department water rescue crew saved the man, officers determined he matched the description of the suspect — and promptly arrested the man, later identified as Beynes Belluno.

“The woman in this incident is an incredible person,” said SPD Deputy Chief Jake Burke. “She was able to get away from the attacker and call for help. She is tenacious, and we’re glad she is safe.”

Baynes Belluno’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.