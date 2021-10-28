Salem daycare owner arrested after child critically injured

Bobbie Jo Sanders is accused of 1st-degree assault

by: Cambrie Caldwell

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of a Salem daycare is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a child.

Bobbie Jo Sanders was arrested Wednesday on charges of 1st-degree assault and 1st-degree criminal mischief after a Polk County grand jury issued an indictment, the Salem Police Department said.

The 44-year-old owns and operates Bobbie Jo’s Daycare in west Salem. In August, a child under the age of 6 was critically injured while in Sanders’ care, police said.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information related to the case or other incidents involving Sanders or the daycare is asked to contact Detective Scotty Nowning at 503.540.2482.

