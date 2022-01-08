Salem death of man in tent considered suspicious

Crime

Edgar Pascual-Hernandez was also known as Sam Lucas

by: Tim Steele

Edgar Pascual-Hernandez, aka Samuel Lucas, in an undated photo released January 7, 2022 by Salem PD

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of a 48-year-old man found in his tent in Salem is considered suspicious, prompting an active investigation to get underway.

Edgar Pascual-Hernandez was found in his tent at Wallace Marine Park on January 4, 2022, officials said. Investigators did not say how he died, but detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are looking into the case.

Pascual-Hernandez was also known to his employer and friends as Samuel (Sam) Lucas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department Tips Line at 503.588.8477.

