Salem homicide victim had ‘Baby Boy’ tattoo

This identifiable tattoo “Baby Boy” was found on the right knee of a homicide victim in Northeast Salem. Released June 24, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

The man's body was found June 10 in the Middle Grove neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide victim whose body was found in a northeast Salem neighborhood remains unidentified, but investigators released information about a unique tattoo.

The man, whose race is not known, had 2 visible tattoos: “Baby Boy” is above his right knee and a small unidentifiable tattoo is on the right side of his rib cage.

Investigators said he was probably under 50, about 5-feet-8 and 130 pounds with dark hair. When he was found on June 10 in the Middle Grove neighborhood, he was wearing a Champion brand t-shirt.

Though his death was ruled a homicide, authorities have not said how he died. It’s believed his body had been in that area “for multiple weeks.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 503.540.8079.