Salem homicide victim identified as 19-year-old man

Marion County Sheriff’s detectives investigate after human remains were found outside of a northeast Salem duplex on Wednesday. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has identified the homicide victim whose remains were discovered under a Northeast Salem duplex on June 10.

Based on a sketch of one of the victim’s tattoos and community tips, authorities said the man has been identified as 19-year-old Josiah Bagnall of Salem.

This identifiable tattoo “Baby Boy” was found on the right knee of a homicide victim in Northeast Salem. Released June 24, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

His body was first discovered in the crawl space beneath the Salem duplex on Wednesday, June 10, when residents called authorities to report a foul smell. During the investigation, authorities reported that the human remains had been in the crawl space for “multiple weeks.”

Bagnall’s death was ruled as a homicide by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on June 13. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.