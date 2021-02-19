Salem man accused of sexually abusing 4 children

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A 35-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing at least four children, Salem Police reported Friday.

Luis Fernando Del Rio faces six first-degree sexual abuse charges and four first-degree sodomy charges, police said.

Del Rio made a court appearance Friday at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex.

Detectives suspect there may be more victims, as Del Rio’s wife ran a childcare business in their Salem-area home.

Del Rio used the names Fernando, Freddy and Nando. He has lived in the Salem-Keizer area, McMinnville, Oregon and Twin Falls, Idaho, police said.

Anyone with more information on the case is asked to call the Salem Police Department Criminal Investigations Section by calling 503-588-6050.