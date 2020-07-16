Salem man arrested after road rage shooting

One passenger was nearly shot during the June incident, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was arrested for attempted murder after shooting at another car during a bout of road rage, police said.

SWAT officers arrested 34-year-old Joshua Ryan Villegas on Wednesday morning at his home on Buffalo Drive SE, the Salem Police Department said.

Villegas is accused of almost shooting a passenger when he fired at another car in June.

He was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, three counts of reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.