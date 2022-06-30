PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Thursday for possessing and intending to distribute large quantities of meth and heroin.

Chase Benjamin Russell-Brown, 31, will spend up to 150 months in federal prison, with four years of supervised release.

Court documents say that on Nov. 5, 2019, Salem police officers were conducting surveillance at a local hotel reportedly known for drug activity. Police say that Russell-Brown, who had been arrested twice in the prior two months for drug trafficking offenses, exited the hotel carrying a bag and left in a vehicle with expired registration. When the officers attempted a traffic stop, Russell-Brown fled.

Russell-Brown drove into a crowded grocery store parking lot and rammed into a patrol car after officers attempted to block him in. However, an officer in a different patrol car was able to pin Russell-Brown’s vehicle in place. Multiple officers approached the car on foot and broke the window, then placed Russell-Brown under arrest.

Police found a pair of loaded handguns, as well as several dozen grams of meth and heroin, drug-packaging material, plus additional ammunition and magazines in the car. Police say there approximately 380 grams of meth were seized from Russell-Brown in his three arrests.

A federal jury returned an eight-count indictment against Brown on Nov. 21, 2019, charging him with possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Russell-Brown plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon on Sept. 16, 2020.