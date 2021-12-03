Salem PD: Dead man stuffed in suitcase, put in car trunk

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though there is no indication of foul play in the death of a 59-year-old Salem man, a resident of the apartment complex where his body was found was arrested for abuse of a corpse.

The body of Richard Eugene Flennory was found in a suitcase in the trunk of a car in the parking lot of the Claxter Court Apartments, Salem police said Friday. Residents called police after spotting one person moving a large suitcase from the apartment to the trunk around 10 a.m. Thursday.

The caller also told police Flennory hadn’t been seen for several days.

After investigators found Flennory’s body in the trunk, the Violent Crimes Unit arrived and identified the body.

Flennory had multiple health issues and the autopsy determined there was no indication his death was suspicious.

Salem police investigated a death at an apartment in the area of Claxter Court Northeast, December 2, 2021 (KOIN)

Two people were found living inside Flennory’s apartment, authorities said. One of them, Linson Lavell Johnson, allegedly put Flennory into the suitcase and into the trunk because he didn’t want the police to come.

But Johnson was arrested for both abuse of a corpse and for an outstanding parole violation.

The 51-year-old is being held in the Linn County Jail.