Salem PD says burglary suspect connected to dozens of cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem Police said they have arrested a man connected to almost 40 burglary and theft cases.

Joshua Harmon, 22, was arrested during a traffic stop on Thursday, February 13, after authorities had been surveilling him as part of their investigation. Detectives recovered stolen property from some of the thefts after a search of his car and home.

Officers in the police department’s Property Crimes Unit were able to identify Harmon as a suspect through stolen property that was later pawned. Detectives said they have been able to connect Harmon to burglaries starting in January, but believe it’s possible he was involved in crimes dating as far back as December 2019.

Salem Police said Harmon was booked into the Polk County Jail, but he will also face charges in Marion County. The charges against him including various counts of burglary and theft.