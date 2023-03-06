PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two men were arrested Sunday after a dispute at a bar led to a chase, gunfire and an intentional car crash, according to Salem Police Department.

At 4:45 p.m., officers responded to a business complex on Lancaster Drive Northeast after witnesses reported gunfire and seeing a van ram into another car in the parking lot, Salem police said.

Officers said they learned a few minutes prior, two men got into a verbal dispute at Holland’s Bar on Silverton Road Northeast.

One man, identified as 39-year-old Javier Arturo Juarez, left the bar after an employee intervened in the dispute, authorities said.

The other man, identified as 33-year-old Daniel Luis Garcia, followed Juarez to the complex parking lot and rammed his van into Garcia’s car as Juarez fired from a handgun, authorities report.

After running from the scene, police said Garcia was found in a Fred Meyer parking lot on Market Street Northeast and arrested on second-degree assault and reckless driving charges, Salem police said — adding he was also wanted on two outstanding warrants.

Police said Juarez, a convicted criminal, was arrested on a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

The two were arraigned in Marion County on Monday.