Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 for information on the shooting death of 40-year-old Jennifer Black.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police are asking for public assistance in tracking down two men involved in a fatal shooting from 2019.

According to authorities, officers were called to Pine Street Pub on Aug. 18, 2019, after receiving a report that two individuals were shot. Police say that a man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Salem Health.

The 37-year-old man recovered from his injuries, but the woman, later identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black, died.

Detectives later discovered a third person, a man, was also shot, police say. The three individuals were approached by two men outside the bar before one of them opened fire, according to officials.

The shooter and companion are still outstanding — but the companion is not a suspect, police say.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering $2,500 for anyone that provides information that leads to an arrest.

Investigators say there could be witnesses who may have seen the suspect or know the identities of the two men.

“We may have missed speaking with someone who was at the location that night as there were many people at the scene,” said acting-Lieutenant Garon Boyce of the Investigations Division. “Understandably, some patrons left immediately, but it is important we speak with everyone.”