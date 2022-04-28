Timothy Quantrell Brewer Sr., 42, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a man for allegedly shooting his son on Wednesday evening.

Timothy Quantrell Brewer Sr., 42, was charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 11:30 p.m., Salem police responded to the 5500 block of SE Woodside Dr. after receiving a report that someone had been wounded via gunshot. After officers found 24-year-old Timothy Quantrell Brewer Jr. with a gunshot wound, paramedics took him to Salem Health where is currently on life support.

Police determinded that there was a dispute between the father and son, which resulted in Brewer Sr. shooting Brewer Jr. and then fleeing to Albany.

Brewer Sr. is currently lodged at the Marion County Jail and is due to be arraigned Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex. All inquiries on this case should be directed to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.