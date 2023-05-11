PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An investigation into the death of an infant in 2022 led to the arrest of the child’s 25-year-old father on Wednesday, according to Salem police.

Authorities arrested Edward William Casian just over a year after police found the 6-month-old baby “unconscious and not breathing” around 7:30 a.m. on April 12, 2022. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Casian will be charged with first-degree murder, officials say. His arraignment will take place Thursday afternoon in Marion County.

