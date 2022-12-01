Salem Police Department says at least one officer opened fired in a confrontation at Northgate Park on Feb. 7, 2022. One person was killed. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Salem police responded Thursday morning to the report of a person with a gunshot injury at the intersection of Water Street and South Street NE.

Once on the scene, officers say they found a 22-year-old woman who had been shot several times. She was taken to a Salem-area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later transferred to a hospital in Portland for continued treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating. A portion of Water Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.