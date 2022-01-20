Salem police seek armed Columbia Bank robbery suspect

Crime

by: Michaela Bourgeois

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday. 

According to Salem police, the male suspect had a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the Southeast Commercial Street location after employees gave him the money.

  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).
  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).
  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5′ 10″ tall and bigger build. The man was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket and black pants.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 28 2022 05:30 am