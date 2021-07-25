Salem police seek help ID’ing armed robbery suspect

Security footage of an armed robbery at Homegrown Oregon on June 1, 2021 in Salem (Salem Police Department).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department released a series of photos Sunday with the hopes someone will recognize an armed robbery suspect from last month.

Surveillance video shows a man with a handgun entering the Homegrown Oregon cannabis shop on June 1. He demanded merchandise and money from the employees as he pointed and threatened them with a gun, police said.

The man is described as possibly Black or Hispanic, roughly 6’4″ and 230 lbs. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black face covering and a hoodie with red sleeves and black cuffs. He was also wearing dark sweatpants and white sneakers with gray heels, police said.

The man carried a blue-gray Nike duffle bag, according to witnesses.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man or information on the case is encouraged to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.