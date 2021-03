Two people were shot in the 4200 block of Durbin Ave SE in Salem, March 24, 2021 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were shot and rushed to a hospital in Salem late Wednesday afternoon, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

Both people were shot in the 4200 block of Durbin Avenue SE. Authorities are on the scene and said they don’t believe there is an ongoing danger in the area.

