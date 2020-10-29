Salem store robbed at gunpoint, suspect sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Salem are looking for an armed robbery suspect.
The Casa Mexico store at 3400 Portland Road NE was robbed at gunpoint at about 11:30 a.m. on October 15, according to Salem police.
Officers said the suspect is a white man between about 5-foot-9, between 150 to 190 pounds with blue eyes. He was wearing black shoes, pants and a hoodie. He was seen in a 2001/2002 dark-colored Nissan Frontier pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call 503.588.8477.
