Salem teachers on leave after restaurant fracas

Trisha Ebbs, standing, was arrested for disorderly conduct after this incident at a Keizer restaurant, January 24, 2020 (Keizer PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A married Salem couple are both on leave from their teaching jobs after an incident at a Keizer restaurant last week.

The January 24 incident inside the Hops N Drops on Keizer Station Boulevard was caught on surveillance video, released by the Keizer Police Department. Court documents revealed Trisha Ebbs used profanity while shouting at a young woman she said was lying about a sexual assault.

Ebbs, 50, walked into the restaurant and directly up to the table where the 20-year-old woman was sitting with her father. Ebbs began shouting at the young woman before others, including the young woman’s dad, intervened.

A group of people who came in with Ebbs also joined the fracas. Restaurant staff kept the groups separated until police arrived.

Ebbs, a teacher at North Salem High School, is facing a charge of disorderly conduct. She was placed on leave Monday after the district became aware of the incident.

Her husband, Jason Ebbs – who teaches at McNary Junior High – was placed on leave Tuesday because of his involvement, administrators said.