Salem tree service murder suspect found pushing mower

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have released new details in a deadly shooting between co-workers of a Salem-area tree service company, including the names of the two men who were involved.

Deputies responded to the shooting late Tuesday morning in the 3400 block of Belvedere Street NW in Salem. Ryan Muniz of Keizer died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Johnathan Gonzales-Salcido of Salem, ran away on foot and was found on Hidden Valley Drive NW, deputies said. Authorities said Gonzales-Salcido was found pushing a lawnmower down the road in an attempt to remain inconspicuous. The ploy didn’t work; he was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail on charges of 2nd-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a weapon.

Detectives confirmed Muniz and Gonzales-Salcido were both employed by R&R Tree Service and were working at a home on Belvedere Street when shots were fired in the backyard. It’s unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

Neighbors in the area told KOIN 6 News they heard yelling and what sounded like a fight before the sound of gunfire rang out.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.