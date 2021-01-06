Salem woman, 32, shot, dies; homicide investigation underway

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 32-year-old woman who was found during a welfare check by Salem firefighters with a gunshot wound later died from her injuries.
Amanda Marie Mankins was found wounded when firefighters went to a house in the 1100 block of Norway Avenue NE around 1:20 a.m., the Salem Police Department said.
Mankins was rushed to Salem Health but succumbed later in the day. Authorities said they launched a homicide investigation but said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.
KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.
