PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found shot to death in a vehicle on July 21, Salem Police Department said.

Officials identified the woman as 42-year-old Marcie Ann Harris of Salem.

Salem police said officers were dispatched to a welfare check at 6:45 a.m. on Portland Road NE, where they found the woman slumped over in a vehicle. Officials said that based on the preliminary investigation, Harris died from gun violence.

Salem police said there are no additional updates to the homicide investigation.