Sand Lake park closed for homicide investigation; suspect at large

POTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide suspect is currently at large near the Sand Lake Recreation Area and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Jose Zavala-Satalich, 19, is suspected of killing a person at the park early Saturday. The circumstances of the attack wre not immediately known.

During the investigation, authorities have closed the park and are turning vehicles away.

“If you see the suspect, do not approach and call 911 immediately,” TCSO said in a release Saturday.

This is a developing story.