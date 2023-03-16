PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Sandy police are searching for a man they say stole a gray 2004 Toyota Camry at gunpoint and eluded officers on Wednesday.

The victim told police that a stranger had taken the car with Oregon license 381NBX from the parking lot of Meinig Park around 4:20 p.m. Police say the victim later identified the suspect as someone they knew.

Officers later found the suspect near the intersection of Van Fleet Avenue and Wolf Drive and began pursuing the car until he fled near Highway 211 and 362nd Drive.

Authorities say they stopped following the suspect at this point “due to reckless driving behaviors by the suspect and the high volume of traffic present on the roadway.”

The car was last seen near the intersection of Highway 211 and Judd Road, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing.