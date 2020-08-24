Santiam inmate escapes, flees in DOC dump truck

Kameron Bowen in an undated photo released August 24, 2020 by the Oregon Department of Corrections

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An inmate serving time at the Santiam Correctional Institution escaped Monday after stealing a Department of Corrections vehicle.

Kameron J. Bowen “walked away” from the minimum security prison in Salem around 1 p.m, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Bowen, 32, then allegedly stole a 1973 white Chevy dump truck with no license plate. ODC said he was last seen driving east on Aumsville Highway at 1:20 p.m.

Bowen is described as a white male, 5’9″, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word “inmate” stenciled on the knee in orange — and was wearing a blue t-shirt.

ODC said Bowen had been in custody since February 5, 2019 on identify theft, theft, and unlawful use of a weapon out of Marion County. His earliest release date had been set for November 30, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding Bowen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Oregon State Police at 1-800-452-7888, the non-emergency number of their local police department, or the Oregon Department of Corrections Special Investigations Unit at 503-569-0734.