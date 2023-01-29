PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sasquatch was stolen.

As organizers in Longview were tearing everything down at the end of the 7th annual Squatch Fest someone stole the deflated mascot Saturday, Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce’s project manager Julie Rinard said.

“[Squatch Fest] was originally created to boost the local economy and create something fun and interesting to do during the cold, dark, nasty weather of the wintertime when there’s nothing going on,” Rinard told KOIN 6 News earlier in the week.

They were expecting about 3000 people “from all over the world” to attend the two-day festival celebrating all things Sasquatch.

There are cameras around the building where the inflatable was displayed, she said, but it’s not clear at this time if there is any surveillance of the Sasquatch thief.

There were 7 food carts and 44 vendors at the festival that sold a variety of merchandise, ranging from sweet treats to jewelry and apparel inspired by Bigfoot.

Longview police told KOIN 6 News they are investigating.