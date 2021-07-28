Saturn driver arrested in ‘assault crash’ in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man believed to be the driver who intentionally caused a head-on crash that involved 2 other cars on July 21 was arrested Wednesday by Portland and Gresham police.

Joshua D. Henry, 39, was booked on charges of 2nd-degree assault and reckless driving for the crash in the late afternoon that day on NE Glisan Street near NE 114th Avenue.

Two cars were badly damaged. One car’s engine had been sheared away, police said. Investigators said they believed a third vehicle, a white 2000 Saturn 200, hit one of the cars and pushed it over the center line where it collided head-on with the car traveling the opposite direction.

The driver of the Saturn left before police were called.

After police released photos taken at the scene, the public came forward with “numerous tips” that led to identifying Henry.

After Henry’s arrest was announced, authorities said the woman also seen in the photo switched places with Henry after he caused the crash and that she has been identified.

The investigation remains active and police said more arrests are likely.