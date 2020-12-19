SC attempted murder suspect nabbed at Oregon rest stop

James Shawn Nichol of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina was arrested in Baker County, Oregon, December 18, 2020 (Baker County Jail)

James Shawn Nichol accused of trying to kill his mother

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A South Carolina man accused of trying to kill his mother and stealing her car was arrested in an I-84 rest area in Oregon.

James Shawn Nichol allegedly stole his mother’s car in Myrtle Beach. Investigators had reason to believe he was headed toward Oregon and contacted the Oregon State Police.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, troopers spotted the car at the Baker Valley Rest Area near milepost 295 in Baker County. Nichol was taken into custody without incident.

Nichol, 48, is now being held in the Baker County Jail and is listed as a fugitive. The stolen car was towed from the scene.