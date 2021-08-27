Scappoose man arrested on Boise murder charge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Scappoose resident, wanted by Boise detectives for murder, was arrested Friday by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

Lance Charles Garver was taken into custody to face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and providing false information to police.

Boise police got in touch with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office about the 51-year-old, who was quickly located. Detectives from Boise then interviewed Garver, which was followed by his arrest.

He’s being held in the Columbia County Jail awaiting extradition to Boise.

The details of his alleged crime are not known at this time.