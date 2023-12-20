PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A murder suspect has been taken into custody in Columbia County after a stabbing in Scappoose left one woman dead.

Derek Lee Welter, 40, of Scappoose, was arrested on suspicion of the stabbing death of 34-year-old Rhiannon Amelia Meyer, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation unfolded Tuesday when the sheriff’s office and Scappoose Police responded to a caller who reported her daughter had been stabbed at a residence on SW 4th Avenue. After arriving around 2:37 p.m., officers and deputies found the woman unresponsive, despite efforts from law enforcement to perform CPR. She was later pronounced dead after medics arrived on the scene, authorities said.

Welter was nowhere to be seen at the home at the time, according to officials. However, deputies say they heard the vehicle description of the suspect when he fled. A search began in the surrounding areas, including places Welter was known to visit. An Oregon State Trooper soon located a vehicle that matched the description driving near the Gunners Lake Main-line shortly after 6 p.m, CCSO said.

Though the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle as it was driving toward them, the car reversed in the opposite direction in an attempt to flee until it “backed into the end of the road and could not go any further,” officials said.

Oregon State Police SWAT were called to the scene due to Welter being known to carry firearms, officials said. The SWAT team arrived just after 9 p.m. after deputies and officers set up a perimeter around the suspect’s car. Welter was arrested at gunpoint around 11:30 p.m., according to authorities. He was lodged at the Columbia County Jail.

In a statement, Sheriff Brian Pixley thanked their law enforcement partners who helped apprehend the suspect, including Scappoose police, OSP, the St. Helens Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Scappoose Fire Department.

“Through the collaboration and dedication of multiple agencies, we were able to keep the community safe and bring a peaceful resolution to this situation. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Rhiannon Meyer,” he said.

Welter has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon.