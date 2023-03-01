SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a student at South Salem High School sent a campus threat via social media Wednesday while in possession of a loaded gun and knife.

Salem Police say the 17-year-old student, whose name has not been released, sent another student a video claiming to be at the school with a loaded gun.

According to police, the student fled from the school when police approached him, but he was apprehended near a vehicle, where detectives searched his car and backpack.

During this search, detectives say they discovered a knife and loaded gun.

Police say the student is held at Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of possessing a weapon in a public building, illegally possessing a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.