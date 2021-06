The scene of a crash shortly after a shooting in Southeast Portland, June 23, 2021. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man in a car was shot Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland.

A car crash took place at SE 122nd Avenue and E. Burnside Street shortly after the shooting, which happened nearby, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers said the injuries were not life-threatening. The shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Northbound lanes of SE 122nd Avenue were blocked, police said.

