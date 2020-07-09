SE Portland baseball bat attack looked at as bias crime

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are looking into whether a man who was attacked July 3 in Southeast Portland was the victim of a bias crime.

When officers got to the 9400 block of SE Mitchell around 11:35 a.m. that day they found the victim, a Black man, with an arm injury. He told the officers two white men attacked him with a baseball bat.

But, police said, the man “gave various accounts as to what led to the assault.” No suspects were found at the time and no one is in custody now.

A witness told the officers “a derogatory term” was used by one of the assailants.

Anyone with information is asked tocall PPB Detective Jeff Sharp at 503.823.9773.