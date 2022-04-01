PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In an exceptionally violent week, multiple teenagers have been injured in separate shootings in Southeast Portland, some occurring in broad daylight.

According to police, the shooting Wednesday near the corner of Southeast 98th and Hult Avenue left one teenage boy shot multiple times and another person, an 18-year-old man, possibly grazed by a bullet. Police say the boy was shot multiple times and his injuries are serious.

Neighbors told KOIN 6 News that young kids were outside playing when the shots were fired.

“It wasn’t dark yet,” said Joan Gallegly. “We heard a bunch of commotion, then we heard the shots.”

“Right across the street got little bitty guys, and they were out there,” Gallegly added. “Of course, their parents grabbed them up and took them in the house, thank God.”

On Thursday night, officers arrested two teenagers near Reed College after police said they were shooting out of a car.

On Tuesday night, a teen was shot out of a stolen car near Mount Scott Park, police said. A neighbor told KOIN 6 News that a bullet went through the wall of her home, nearly hitting her cat.

It is unclear if the shootings are connected, and arrests have been reported in only some of the incidents. In the last week, police said gunfire alone has injured two dozen people and killed one.