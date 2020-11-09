SE Portland shooting becomes homicide investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shooting in Southeast Portland Saturday night has now become a homicide investigation, police said Sunday, after the victim who was found wounded by responding officers did not survive.

The shooting was reported Saturday evening on SE 33rd Avenue near SE Powell Boulevard. In a Sunday release, police said officers aided the victim they found until medics arrived, but that person died at the scene.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death, said authorities.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story.