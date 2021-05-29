SE Portland shooting victim dies at hospital; suspect sought

FILE – An evidence marker at the scene of a shooting. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau has launched an investigation into the early morning shooting death of a man in Southeast Portland.

Officers were dispatched to the area near SE 132nd Avenue and SE Center Street around 1 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone being shot. Whey they arrived, officers found a man with gunshot wound and had him rushed to a hospital.

PPB confirmed the victim later died. His identification is being withheld until the family is notified, according to police.

No arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Joseph Corona at 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill 503-823-4033.