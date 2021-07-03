SE Portland stabbing victim ID’d, no arrest yet

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The identity of a 27-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Southeast Portland in the early hours of Thursday was released Saturday.

Tyson L. Morlock died from a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide, police said. He was stabbed around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of SE Division and MLK Jr. Boulevard and later died at the hospital.

The person who stabbed Morlock remained at the scene and was interviewed. At this time, that person has not been charged as the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB Detectives Jeffrey Pontius at 503.823.0433 or Detective Travis Law at 503.823.0395.